Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Up 18.2% in February

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 15,570,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

NYSE FTCH opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

