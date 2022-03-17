Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.79.

FTCH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. 15,154,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,760,620. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

