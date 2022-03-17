FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 94,270 shares.The stock last traded at $53.79 and had previously closed at $52.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $980.03 million, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.