Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,986,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fastenal by 578.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 192,636 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fastenal by 32.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

