Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10.
About Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)
