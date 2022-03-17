FDM Group’s (FDM) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.47) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Shares of LON FDM opened at GBX 929 ($12.08) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,007.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 800 ($10.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.95).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.