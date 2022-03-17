Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.75. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 555,856 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the Single-family and Multifamily Segments. The Single-Family Guarantee segment engages in purchase, securitization and guarantee of single family loans and management of single family mortgage credit risk.

