FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.23.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $225.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

