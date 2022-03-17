FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.50-21.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.58. FedEx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-$21.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.23.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.15 and a 200-day moving average of $240.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in FedEx by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

