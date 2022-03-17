FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-$21.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

Get FedEx alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.23.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in FedEx by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.