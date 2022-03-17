FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.23.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $227.98. 4,936,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,639,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in FedEx by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

