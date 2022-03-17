Fei Protocol Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.35 or 0.06875716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,584.30 or 1.00327424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.