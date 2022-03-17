Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,758,000 after buying an additional 3,648,711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,462,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,063,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 421,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

