FG New America Acquisition Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.36 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

