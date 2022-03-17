Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Trading Down 1.5%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.28. 38,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 52,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The stock has a market cap of C$74.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.10.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

