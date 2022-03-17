Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 763,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 6,508,429 shares.The stock last traded at $46.62 and had previously closed at $47.50.
FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $251,003,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
