Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 763,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 6,508,429 shares.The stock last traded at $46.62 and had previously closed at $47.50.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $251,003,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

