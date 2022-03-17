Filecoin (FIL) Price Tops $17.56 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $17.56 or 0.00042800 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $301.15 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.92 or 0.06824826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,028.13 or 1.00006314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041241 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 178,284,068 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.