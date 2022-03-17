Financial Review: Emerald (NYSE:EEX) vs. ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Emerald and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 0 3 2 0 2.40

ExlService has a consensus target price of $137.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.01%. Given ExlService’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than Emerald.

Risk and Volatility

Emerald has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emerald and ExlService’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $145.50 million 1.74 -$78.10 million ($1.55) -2.32 ExlService $1.12 billion 4.14 $114.76 million $3.34 41.94

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -53.68% -86.06% -3.65% ExlService 10.23% 19.27% 11.26%

Summary

ExlService beats Emerald on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment is comprised of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All-Other segment is involved in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting

