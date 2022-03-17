Financial Review: Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) vs. Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 0 3 1 3.25

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.24%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Axos Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.75 million 4.74 $1.82 million $0.27 27.22 Axos Financial $723.12 million 4.04 $215.71 million $3.78 12.98

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 17.65% 4.23% 0.66% Axos Financial 31.52% 16.50% 1.59%

Summary

Axos Financial beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

