FIO Protocol (FIO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.24 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $39.89 million and $3.24 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0827 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002198 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004018 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Delegated Proof-of-Stake

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 815,076,916 coins and its circulating supply is 482,151,954 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

