First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Update

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 963,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of FBNC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.21. 1,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,922. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

