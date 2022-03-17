First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 94,484.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 54,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 315,657 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.70 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.