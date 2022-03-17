First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.30 Million

Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $28.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.50 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $28.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $117.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $129.63 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $131.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBIZ. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

FBIZ stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.27. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.