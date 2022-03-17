First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.11

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.11 and traded as high as C$18.19. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.98, with a volume of 628,385 shares trading hands.

FCR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.31.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.