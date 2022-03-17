First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Connie Lillico Sells 5,133 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$92,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,248,200.

Shares of FR traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.61. 1,445,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.97. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.87 and a 52-week high of C$22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 98.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.04.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

