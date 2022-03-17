First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) Stock Price Up 3.1%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 6,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 12,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12.
