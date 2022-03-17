First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90. 2,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (DALI)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.