First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 295.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FDNI traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.34. 14,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,220. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.