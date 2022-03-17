First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Trading Down 3.7%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $26.34. 14,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 28,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93.

