First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 17.1% in February

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $49.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.