FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $98.06

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.06 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 106.50 ($1.38). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 2,468,818 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FGP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.48) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 99.86 ($1.30).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £787.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.