FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.99

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.99 and traded as low as $11.70. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 1,720 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

About FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.