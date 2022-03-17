Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.44. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $3.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 239,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,632,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 255,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,182. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

