Flixxo (FLIXX) Price Tops $0.0053

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $446,396.78 and $90.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

