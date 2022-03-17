Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of FND stock opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.88. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $153,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

