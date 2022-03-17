Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.21% from the company’s previous close.

FND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

FND opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.88. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

