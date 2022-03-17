Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.88. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

