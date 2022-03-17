Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Cut to £138 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from £155 ($201.56) to £138 ($179.45) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($212.61) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($207.93) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($201.56) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($203.82) to £134.50 ($174.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a £138 ($179.45) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £151.24 ($196.67).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 9,218 ($119.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,600 ($98.83) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($255.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.19 billion and a PE ratio of -38.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of £104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of £121.29.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

