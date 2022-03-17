Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,985 shares during the period. Flywire accounts for about 20.7% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hillman Co. owned 1.40% of Flywire worth $55,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,022,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,598.

FLYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FLYW stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.