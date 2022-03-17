Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 56,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 552,266 shares.The stock last traded at $80.71 and had previously closed at $79.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMX. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 173,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

