Ford Motor Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ford Motor in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

F opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

