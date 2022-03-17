Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,360,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 93,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE F remained flat at $$16.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 57,676,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,685,891. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

