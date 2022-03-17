ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading Up 9.2%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 21,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 580,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

FORG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.