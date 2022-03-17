Forian (FORA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FORA stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Forian has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

In other news, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $38,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. bought 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $64,405.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,424 shares of company stock valued at $236,972.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Forian by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forian during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Forian by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Forian by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forian by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter.

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

