Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Senior Officer Nora Duke Sells 17,060 Shares

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 17,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.50, for a total value of C$1,032,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,775,213.50.

Nora Duke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortis alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of Fortis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$900,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of Fortis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00.

FTS stock traded up C$0.40 on Thursday, reaching C$60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,171. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$52.68 and a 52 week high of C$61.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.12.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.