Fortitude Gold Corp Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.
Shares of Fortitude Gold stock opened at 7.06 on Thursday. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 3.95 and a fifty-two week high of 8.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.84.
