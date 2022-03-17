Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 18.0% in February

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

