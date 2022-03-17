ForTube Price Reaches $0.0389 (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $24.88 million and $10.86 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ForTube Profile

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

