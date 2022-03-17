Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.94. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

