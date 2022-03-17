Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.43

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.43 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 31.55 ($0.41). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 2,315,695 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £112.23 million and a P/E ratio of -17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.09%.

In other news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 150,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($64,369.31).

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

